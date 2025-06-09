Skip to Content
Josh Duggar denied lawyer after filing motion to reconsider imprisonment

By Carlee Gilpin

    FAYTETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS) — The star on the television show “19 Kids and Counting,” Josh Duggar, was denied a motion to appoint a lawyer for his conviction for possessing child sexual abuse material.

Court documents said the motion doesn’t clearly explain the claims the Duggar wants to raise or if the case’s complexity justifies appointing a lawyer. Because of this, the motion to reconsider the legality of his imprisonment was denied.

In his motion to the Judge, Duggar said the publicity for the case and contested evidence support the need for legal counsel.

Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. Federal prosecutors said he downloaded child pornography onto a computer in May 2019.

He was sent to a low-security prison in Dallas County, Texas in 2022.

