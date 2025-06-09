Pickle Festival brings out pickle lovers all weekend

By Ross Adams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Mississippi Pickle Festival is in full swing this weekend.

As soon as the gates opened, a long line of pickle lovers started pouring into the Mississippi Ag Museum, ready to pucker up.

The Pickle Fest is a two-day festival presented by the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum Foundation. It’s held until 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers expect thousands of people to attend. Admission is $15 for ages 3 and up.

Pickle lovers from the Metro and surrounding states have the chance to try out different types of pickles.

“Pickled pizza,” said Nikki Wilkerson. “Just ate some pickled peanuts. I am 100% a pickle person.”

“I make Kool-Aid pickles,” said Krystal Alexander. “And I like hot pickles.”

The Mississippi Ag and Forestry Museum Foundation says it is thankful for everyone coming out to enjoy the festival.

“Agriculture is a No. 1 industry,” said Taylor McNair. “And pickles ae good. Everyone loves pickles. We’re here to celebrate the pickle.”

There was a pickle judging contest with a thousand-dollar prize going to the big winner.

