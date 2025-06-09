US State Department orders embassies to resume processing Harvard student visas

By Kylie Atwood, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The US State Department ordered diplomatic posts around the world to “resume processing” of Harvard University student and exchange visitor visas on Friday after a judge halted President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to block international students from coming to the institution.

The new guidance replaced one that posts had received earlier that same week – calling on them to refuse visa applicants for students and researchers going to Harvard – due to the temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by US District Judge Allison Burroughs.

“Effective immediately, consular sections must resume processing of Harvard University student and exchange visitor visas,” the cable states, adding that “no such applications should be refused” as the presidential proclamation had ordered.

The cable was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The return to “standard processing,” which the department cable said is “in accordance with the TRO,” demonstrates that the department is adhering to the judge’s ruling.

Whether the foreign consulates are appropriately processing student visas for people planning to come to Harvard, pursuant to court orders, has been a concern in the ongoing court fight between Harvard and the Trump administration.

Before the latest moves, Harvard noted to Burroughs there was some difficulty for visa-seekers.

Burroughs said she was concerned that potential Harvard students abroad had been unable to get visas from some US embassies a few weeks ago. But the judge has instead ordered the administration more broadly to keep the status quo for the university’s international student population. Another major court hearing is set for next week.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

