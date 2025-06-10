2 children, adult rescued after heavy rains left them stranded in creek

By Alex Suckow

CLARK COUNTY, Indiana (WLKY) — A family had to be rescued after swift waters left them stranded in a southern Indiana creek.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, an adult and two children went for a swim on June 6 in a creek near Marion Martin Road.

That same night, the area got a deluge of rain, with some areas in the region getting multiple inches.

The family never returned and their vehicle was found abandoned in the water.

“There’s debris in it, and it was partially submerged probably three feet under the water. It didn’t look very good,” said Claire Jenkins, Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Sheriff’s deputies got several agencies involved, but because the weather was bad that day, they couldn’t use the drones, and searched mostly by foot and boat.

“We had flash floods and it’s very, very important to look at the weather before you go swimming because you don’t ever know whenever something like that is going to happen,” said Jenkins.

Hours later, around 1:15 a.m. the next day, all three were found on a small island inside the creek by Officer Maxwell Mitchell.

Conservation officers reached them by boat and brought them to safety.

“This is a great example of interagency cooperation and the professionalism of our first responders. We are thankful for a successful outcome and grateful that everyone was found safe,” Sheriff Scottie Maples said in a news release.

