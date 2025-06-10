Alligator found hiding around family’s home captured

By Bethal Miles

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Madison police responded Monday to an alligator sighting.

The gator had been spotted around a home on Vail Cove. Meagan Still said her son first noticed the reptile, but it ran away. They waited until they saw it again and called the Madison Police Department, who sent an officer to capture the beast. It looked to be 2- or 3-feet long.

The alligator likely came from a pond behind the Stills home. The family said they’ve seen four or five alligators over the years. Some of them were much bigger.

Still said they try to make sure the alligators are relocated before they get too big. Some have even charged at their dog.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.