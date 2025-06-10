Friedrich Merz Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life Friedrich Merz, chancellor of Germany.

Personal

Birth date: November 11, 1955

Birth place: Brilon, Germany

Birth name: Joachim-Friedrich Martin Josef Merz

Father: Joachim Merz, judge

Mother: Paula Sauvigny

Marriage: Charlotte Gass (1981-present)

Children: Three

Education: Studied law at the University of Bonn and the University of Marburg, graduating in 1985.

Military service: 1975–1976

Religion: Catholic

Other Facts

Merz has a hardline stance on migration. He has called for asylum-seekers arriving from other European Union member states to be rejected at Germany’s land borders.

Merz has criticized liberal welfare benefits. He has promised to slash welfare spending, telling The Economist in a rare sit-down interview in the lead-up to the election that he wants to avoid “paying people who are not willing to work.”

In 2003, Merz argued that German tax rules should be simple enough to calculate on the back of a beer coaster.

Merz is an amateur pilot.

Timeline

1972 – Joins the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

1985-1986 – Judge at Saarbrücken District Court.

1986-1989 – Lawyer for the German Chemical Industry Association.

1989 – Is elected to the European Parliament.

1994 – Wins a seat in the Bundestag.

2000 – Loses to Angela Merkel in a CDU party leadership election.

2009 – Merz leaves the Bundestag and joins the private sector, working as a lawyer.

2021 – Returns to his previous seat in the Bundestag.

January 2022 – After two failed bids for CDU party leadership, in 2018 and 2021, Merz is selected to lead the party.

February 23, 2025 – CDU and its sister party wins the federal election. Merz will likely be the next chancellor of Germany.

April 9, 2025 – Announces he will form a coalition with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

May 6, 2025 – Merz is approved as chancellor of Germany. He had fallen six votes short earlier in the day.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.