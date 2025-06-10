Houston Area Urban League 2025 Advancing Opportunity Luncheon Champions “The Future of Opportunity” in Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 9, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – On Friday, June 27, 2025, the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) will proudly host its highly anticipated annual Advancing Opportunity Luncheon at the Hilton Americas – Houston, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., under the banner of this year’s powerful theme: “The Future of Opportunity.” With Southwest Airlines as the Title Sponsor, the event signals a momentous alignment of civic, corporate, and community champions invested in building a more inclusive and prosperous Houston.

For over five decades, HAUL has been a pillar in Houston’s civil rights and economic empowerment movement, transforming lives by advancing equity in education, employment, housing, and entrepreneurship. This year’s luncheon builds on that legacy—serving as a clarion call to continue expanding access to the American Dream, particularly for historically underserved communities.

“When we talk about opportunity, we’re talking about equity in action,” said Judson Robinson III, President and CEO of HAUL. “This luncheon is more than a fundraiser—it’s a movement. It’s where pathways to prosperity are illuminated and strengthened.”

An Agenda Rooted in Progress and Possibility

Attended by more than 300 of Houston’s civic leaders, business executives, elected officials, and rising professionals, the Luncheon stands as a pivotal platform to spotlight the challenges and solutions shaping the future of Greater Houston. This year’s discussion will be headlined by a dynamic panel moderated by Dr. Mario Castillo, Chancellor of Lone Star College.

The panel includes:

Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock, Board Chair of METRO

Paula Harris, former Executive Director and SVP of the Houston Astros

Ryan Phillips, Vice President at NetPower

Steven Kean, CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership

Together, they will explore how cross-sector partnerships, forward-thinking innovation, and inclusive investment strategies are fueling growth—and how Houston can become a national model for urban opportunity.

“This isn’t about charity—it’s about strategy,” said Elizabeth Brock. “When we invest in people and neighborhoods, we’re investing in the long-term vitality of Houston.”

Driving Change, Creating Impact

Proceeds from the luncheon directly support HAUL’s extensive portfolio of community-driven services:

Workforce and job training

Education and youth development

Small business and entrepreneurial support

Housing counseling and financial literacy

Health and wellness access

Social service assistance and policy advocacy

These vital programs equip Houstonians with the tools to launch careers, start businesses, own homes, and gain long-term financial stability—unlocking generational wealth in communities where it has been historically denied.

The future of opportunity means no zip code, background, or circumstance should block your potential,” added Robinson. “We’re here to ensure Houston’s growth includes all of Houston.”

Be Part of the Future

Supporters, stakeholders, and community members are encouraged to participate in this movement for opportunity and impact. To purchase tickets, sponsor a table, or make a meaningful contribution, visit haul.org/donate or contact abates@haul.org.

#TeamStyleMag and #HSM proudly support the Houston Area Urban League in its continued commitment to equity, empowerment, and excellence. The future of Houston rises on the shoulders of organizations like HAUL — and it’s a future worth investing in.

