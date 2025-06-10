How a company’s safe survived an atomic bomb and became part of US history

By Craig McKee

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCPO) — The legacy of Mosler Safe Company, a name synonymous with security and safety, continues to resonate within Butler County as Butler County Historical Society Executive Director Brian Smith highlights the company’s historic contributions.

Founded in Cincinnati in the 1890s, Mosler relocated to Hamilton due to flooding concerns, marking the beginning of a significant chapter in both local and national history.

“Back in the 1890s, several cities, including Hamilton, competed to attract Mosler with financial incentives and support for housing for their employees,” Smith said.

Hamilton emerged victorious, solidifying its place as the ‘Safe Capital of the World.’

By the late 1930s, Mosler was a significant player in government contracts, having famously constructed vaults for key national institutions, including the storied Fort Knox and our nation’s gold supply. However, it was the aftermath of World War II that catapulted the company to a new level of prominence.

Following the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the military examined the city’s ruins and found one building still mostly intact: the Teikoku Bank, which they soon discovered housed a vault constructed by Mosler.

This discovery prompted the military to turn to Mosler for further testing contracts, showcasing the resilience of their products.

Mosler built a number of vaults in the desert for the United States military to be exposed to a variety of atomic blasts to see the vault’s resilience.

Smith said it was Operation Plumbob and Mosler was just one of many aspects the military focused on when it came to the effects of the 29 different explosions. The thinking was that if their vaults can withstand the atomic bomb, it can protect the United States’ most important documents.

“It was the Bill of Rights, the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence,” Smith said. “So every day, you would have basically a hydraulic system that would take the documents up to the to the viewing area, and then they would go down into the vault at night.

The US Government also contracted Mosler as it built a top-secret bunker for members of Congress at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

“Which was to, you know, to basically shuttle the government off and protect them and have them survive,” Smith said.

The impact of Mosler Safe Company, which has left its mark both locally and globally, remains a focal point. Smith recalls receiving photos from locals touring the world who stumble upon Mosler products with Hamilton emblazoned across the face, affirming the company’s far-reaching influence.

“The world’s safe maker for over a century,” Smith said. “Mosler’s legacy is not just a part of Hamilton’s history but of the fabric of American history itself.”

There are a number of Mosler safes and other products on display at the Butler County Historical Society.

In addition, the BCHS has a new summer exhibit, “Hot Fun in the Summertime: Butler County’s Summer Delights of the ’50s and ’60s.”

“This exhibit connects the community to its rich past, showcasing beloved summer activities such as drive-in movies and local snack manufacturers,” Smith noted. “It’s essential to keep the history alive for future generations who may not be familiar with these customs.”

