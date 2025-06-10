Idaho archer breaks state record with 67-pound grass carp

By Kate Jacobson

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KIVI) — An Idaho bow fisherman has shattered the state record for grass carp after catching a fish weighing nearly 68 pounds.

Riley Farden of New Plymouth was bow fishing on the Snake River when he shot and caught a grass carp weighing 67.65 pounds. The massive fish measured 49 inches long with a girth of 32.75 inches.

The catch surpasses the previous state archery record for grass carp of 39.5 pounds, also taken from the Snake River. Farden’s fish also easily surpassed the current rod and reel record of 46.7 pounds.

Idaho Fish and Game maintains separate state records for carp caught by archery and those caught using traditional rod and reel methods. Learn more about Idaho’s state fish records here: idfg.idaho.gov/fish/record

