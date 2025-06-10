‘One Omaha’: Inauguration held for Omaha’s first Black mayor

By Quanecia Fraser

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha officially has a new mayor. John Ewing Jr. made history as the city’s first Black mayor.

His inauguration was at City Hall Monday night.

In a room full of people excited to witness history, Omaha-based singer and former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” DREION, performed a song he says he wrote shortly after meeting Ewing.

Shortly after, Ewing took to the podium to thank his family and supporters.

“Public service is a critical part of the American dream and American life. And I’m proud to have served with so many of you throughout this period of time,” Ewing said.

In his first speech as mayor, Ewing’s message focused on unity. He repeatedly used the term “One Omaha.”

“This is not about North Omaha. This is not about South Omaha. This is not about East Omaha. This is not about West Omaha. This is about Omaha, Nebraska, one of the greatest cities in this country,” Ewing said.

Ewing also touched on the issue of poverty and his goal of creating economic development.

“Omaha is home to so much wealth. And yet, later this week, we’ll report that poverty is on the rise. This is a challenge that we’ll have to confront together,” Ewing said.

The new mayor said he is proud of Omaha and proud to now represent the city as its newest leader.

“When the crowds come this week from all over the country for the 75th anniversary of the College World Series, they’ll see what we do like, clearly what unites us, what makes us the circle that forms the O in Omaha. An unbroken, unifying loop,” he said.

Ewing also thanked Jean Stothert for her time as mayor. He says it’s now time to get started on serving the city and accomplishing the goals he’s set out.

