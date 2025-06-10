Stinging ants invading North Carolina neighborhoods; what to know about this potentially dangerous insect

By Dylan Hudler

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — As warmer months bring more outdoor activity across North Carolina, experts are warning residents to watch out for a lesser-known but potentially dangerous insect: the Asian needle ant.

The Asian needle ant has a sting that is sharp, sudden and sometimes dangerous. The ants don’t leave trails or create mounds like fire ants, so they are hard to find and track.

The species prefers to nest in moist, damp areas like the insides of rotting logs, leaf litter, beneath rocks, and in loose soil, but will also nest in man-made structures, like around sprinkler systems and inside pavement crevices.

There are reports of people having serious allergic reactions to needle ant stings, which often happens when the ant is squished or gets trapped beneath clothing. Scientists want to inform people about these ants because they reach their yearly peak numbers in July and August.

If you are stung by an Asian needle ant:

Wash the area with soap and water. Apply a cold compress to help reduce swelling and pain. Avoid scratching the area as it can worsen the itch.

If you experience a severe allergic reaction, like difficulty breathing or swelling, seek immediate medical attention.

As we start to spend more time outdoors, experts encourage residents to stay aware and proactive. Keep an eye out, and wear gloves when getting your hands dirty in the garden this summer.

