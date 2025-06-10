Switching from a compounded to a brand-name GLP-1? Here’s how to do it in 5 steps

Until recently, several glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) injections were in shortage. During this time, compounded versions became a more accessible option. Now, brand-name GLP-1 injections of semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) are available again. And with compounded GLP-1s largely being phased out, many people will need to switch back.

Switching from a compounded to a brand-name GLP-1 may feel like a big change. But it doesn’t have to be overwhelming, GoodRx says. With support of your healthcare team, a clear transition plan, and a few cost-saving tools, you can make the process smoother, safer, and more affordable.

Key takeaways:

Compounded glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications gained popularity during shortages of FDA-approved brand-name GLP-1s. Now that the shortages have resolved, compounded GLP-1s are largely being phased out.

If you want to continue GLP-1 therapy, you’ll likely need to switch to a brand-name GLP-1. Examples of these include semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound).

Start by working with your healthcare team on a transition plan. Take time to check your insurance coverage, explore savings programs, and plan ahead at the pharmacy for a smoother transition.

What are compounded GLP-1s?

Compounded GLP-1s are custom-made versions of FDA-approved medications—such as Ozempic or Zepbound—from compounding pharmacies. But unlike brand-name GLP-1s, they aren’t Food and Drug Administration approved. That means they haven’t gone through the same testing for safety, effectiveness, or quality. They can also vary in strength, delivery method, and ingredients.

Compounded GLP-1s helped people continue treatment while brand-name GLP-1 injections were in shortage. But they’re not meant to be a long-term solution when FDA-approved options are available. And with the shortages resolved, the FDA has issued a timeline for phasing compounded GLP-1s out.

If you’ve been using a compounded GLP-1, this means you’ll likely need to switch to a brand-name GLP-1. Here are five steps to follow for a smoother transition.

1. Talk to your healthcare team

Switching to a brand-name GLP-1 means starting a new prescription. So, the first step is having a conversation with your healthcare team. They’ll help you create a personalized transition plan, taking into account your current regimen, health history, and other factors.

Different brand-name GLP-1s offer unique benefits beyond blood sugar (glucose) or weight management. So your prescriber can help match you with the option that best fits your needs:

Be prepared to share details about your current compounded GLP-1 prescription. This includes your recent dose, frequency, and delivery method. Your prescriber can select the safest and most effective starting point with a branded product.

2. Understand dosage differences

Brand-name GLP-1s come in fixed FDA-approved doses and delivery methods, such as prefilled injection pens, vials, or tablets (like Rybelsus). This isn’t necessarily the case for compounded GLP-1s. They can also come in nonstandard doses or alternative dosage forms, such as sublingual (under the tongue) tablets or drops.

Compounded GLP-1s may not match a branded option exactly. So your prescriber will work with you to find the closest equivalent. This may involve starting at a lower dose and gradually increasing it, especially if you previously experienced side effects.

3. Check insurance coverage and explore savings options

Brand-name GLP-1s may cost more than compounded GLP-1s. That’s why it’s a good idea to check your insurance plan’s coverage and preferred products list (formulary) beforehand. Some plans require a prior authorization, which your prescriber may need to submit before coverage is approved.

If your copay is too high, your GLP-1 isn’t covered, or you’re uninsured, GoodRx details several options to help make your prescription more affordable in the table below.

GoodRx

4. Plan ahead at the pharmacy

Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) and semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) injections were previously in shortage. The supply is beginning to stabilize, but certain doses may still be limited or sell out quickly—especially in high-demand areas.

That’s why it’s a good idea to be proactive when it comes to getting your prescription filled. Here are a few helpful steps:

Request refills at least a week in advance to avoid last-minute delays.

Call around to local pharmacies if your usual location is out of stock.

If you’re paying cash, consider LillyDirect or NovoCare Pharmacy, which may have more consistent availability. These services also deliver the medication directly to your home.

5. Know what to expect when you switch

Switching from a compounded to a brand-name GLP-1 may come with a short adjustment period. Branded products may have different inactive ingredients, absorption rates, or delivery methods compared to your compounded medication.

It’s a good idea to track any changes in side effects, effectiveness, or tolerability after switching. GLP-1 side effects to monitor for include:

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea or constipation

Fatigue

Decreased appetite

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)

If any side effects are persistent or concerning to you, contact your prescriber. They can give you recommendations for how to manage them. If needed, they may decide to adjust your dose.

The bottom line

Switching from a compounded glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) to a brand-name option may seem overwhelming. But it’s manageable with the right support. Work with your healthcare team to create a plan that works for you. It’s also a good idea to explore all available savings programs to help keep your medication affordable.

This story was produced by GoodRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.