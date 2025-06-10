UK sanctions two far-right Israeli government ministers over Gaza comments

By Nick Thompson, CNN

London (CNN) — The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two hardline Israeli government ministers over comments they made about Gaza, Britain’s PA Media reported Tuesday.

Security minister Itamar Ben Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich will face a travel ban and an asset freeze, PA reported.

Ben Gvir and Smotrich both lead far-right political parties that help keep Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile government coalition afloat. Both men have previously faced criticism for their hardline rhetoric and positions on the war in Gaza.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.