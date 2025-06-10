US and China agree on trade framework after two days of talks in London, Chinese negotiator says

By Nectar Gan, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — The United States and China have agreed on a trade framework after two days of negotiations in London, China’s trade negotiator Li Chenggang told reporters on Wednesday, according to Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.

The two sides “have agreed in principle on the framework for implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks on June 5 and at Geneva talks last month,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

