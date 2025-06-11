Black bear caught on camera trying to enter Vermont home

By Yunier Martinez

STOWE, Vermont (WPTZ) — A Stowe man had a close encounter with a black bear last week, and the incident is serving as a wake-up call for residents as bear activity increases across Vermont.

Wilson Ring says he was reading the news on his iPad early the morning of June 7 when he received a motion alert from his home security system.

What he saw shocked him: a bear standing at his back door, apparently trying to get inside.

“I heard the door rattle a little bit, and there was a picture of the bear,” Ring said. “It’s fun to see the video, but when you think about it, it’s not a good thing.”

Ring says he believes the same bear may have been spotted roaming his backyard just three days earlier, on June 4.

At least two of his neighbors have also reported bear sightings, including bears entering cars in search of food.

While black bears are a familiar part of Vermont’s landscape, experts say encounters like this are becoming more frequent and more risky.

“For most bears, they’re going to try again,” said Jaclyn Comeau, Bear Project Leader at the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Once they realize there’s food inside a car or a garage, the next time the bear could break through a window or door.”

Ring says he’s now double-checking his locks and urges others to stay alert. “It’s better that they stay out in the woods where they belong,” he added.

Wildlife officials recommend securing trash, removing bird feeders during bear season, and installing electric fencing around outdoor livestock to reduce the chances of bear encounters.

As Vermont enters the summer months, authorities stress that awareness and prevention are key to staying safe.

