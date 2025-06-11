Deion Sanders says he’s OK and excited to get back to Colorado after report of health issue

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders on Wednesday offered reassurance that he is OK after missing the school’s annual football on-campus camps.

According to USA Today, Sanders has been dealing with an “unspecified health issue.” As well as missing the camps, he was also scheduled to speak at a symposium hosted by The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research on June 8, but withdrew because of an “unavoidable last-minute scheduling change,” organizers of the event explained.

Writing on X on Wednesday, the 57-year-old Sanders said: “I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!

“I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything.”

USA Today also reported that Sanders’ son, Deion Sanders Jr., appeared on a YouTube livestream over the weekend from the family home in Texas, saying that his father is “feeling well” and will “tell y’all soon enough what he (is) going through.”

The University of Colorado declined to comment on reports about Sanders’ health when contacted by CNN.

Sanders, who is about to enter his third year with the school, underwent surgery for blood clots in both of his legs in 2023 but avoided having a foot amputation.

Two years before that, he had two toes amputated due to blood clots while he was head coach at Jackson State University.

