Federal judge blocks Trump administration from continuing to detain Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

(CNN) — A federal judge granted Mahmoud Khalil’s habeas corpus petition and barred the Trump administration from continuing to seek his detention, according to a court order.

New Jersey District Judge Michael E. Farbiarz ordered a stay of the preliminary injunction until Friday at 9:30 a.m., which allows the government to seek an appellate review if it chooses to do so, he wrote.

“The lawful permanent resident filed a habeas corpus petition and has moved to preliminarily enjoin federal officials from removing him from the United States based on the Secretary’s determination. The motion is granted,” Farbiarz wrote.

Khalil, the Columbia University graduate at the center of a high-profile deportation fight with the US government over his pro-Palestinian views, personally responded to the government’s claims that he’s a threat to foreign policy for the first time in a sworn legal declaration unsealed last week.

﻿Khalil was among the first in a series of high-profile arrests of pro-Palestinian students as the Trump administration moved to crack down on antisemitism on college campuses. While the White House has backed off the cancellation of hundreds of student visas, Khalil missed the birth of his first son and his Columbia graduation due to his detainment.

While a graduate student at Columbia, Khalil, a Palestinian refugee, acted as a liaison between student protesters and school administrators during the pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus in 2024.

The Trump administration has argued Khalil’s actions pose a threat to its foreign policy goal of combatting antisemitism and in April, the administration outlined its evidence against him in a two-page memo written by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Khalil’s detention has sparked protests across the country from supporters who believe his detention is a flagrant violation of core American values, including the protection of free speech.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

