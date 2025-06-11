Harris Yulin, prolific stage and screen actor of ‘Ghostbusters II’ fame, dead at 87

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Harris Yulin, an Emmy-nominated actor who appeared in projects including “Frasier” and “Ghostbusters II,” has died. He was 87.

The news was confirmed by Yulin’s manager Sue Leibman, who said in an email to CNN that he passed away June 10 in New York City from a cardiac arrest.

Yulin was a decorated theater actor, playing Hamlet three times off-Broadway and appearing in plays on Broadway including “Hedda Gabler,” “The Price” and “The Visit.” He also taught at NYC’s prestigious Juilliard School for eight years.

Leibman’s email said Yulin was working on new projects with actor and longtime collaborator Stacy Keach up until the time of his death.

The actor brought his theatrical stage presence into his film work, appearing in “Looking for Richard” with Al Pacino in 1996.

Yulin is perhaps best known to audiences as the angry judge in 1989’s “Ghostbusters II” who unwittingly causes the supernatural goo to boil over and ghosts to wreak havoc in the courtroom.

His other notable film roles included parts in “Scarface,” “Clear and Present Danger,” “Training Day” and “Multiplicity.”

On the small screen, Yulin scored an Emmy nomination for his work on “Frasier” in 1996.

He also appeared on “Veep,” “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “And Just Like That…,” “Billions” and “Divorce.”

Recently, Yulin had a major arc on the hit Netflix series “Ozark” opposite Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

In the weeks prior to his death, Yulin was preparing to work on a new TV series costarring Linney along with Kevin Kline titled “American Classic.”

The director of that series, Michael Hoffman, called Yulin “very simply one of the greatest artists I have ever encountered,” according to a statement provided by Leibman.

“And what he was as an actor, he was as a man, the grace, the humility, the generosity. All of us at ‘American Classic’ have been blessed by our experience with him,” Hoffman added.

Yulin is survived by his wife Kristen Lowman, a son-in-law, a nephew and godchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, actress Claire Lucido, Leibman said.

