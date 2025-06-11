Law enforcement believes tracking team helicopter may have spotted accused killer Travis Decker hiking in Enchantments

By Taylar Ansures

CHELAN COUNTY, Washingson (KXLY) — Law enforcement believes the man wanted for murdering and kidnapping his three daughters has been tracked to the Blewitt Pass area.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, a tip came in recently from someone saying they spotted a solo hiker in the Enchantments area who seemed unprepared for the trail and weather conditions. The person also appeared to be avoiding other people on the trail.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said tracking teams acted quickly and spotted a lone, off-trail hiker from a helicopter near Colchuck Lake. The hiker ran from sight as the helicopter passed over.

Tracking teams later picked up a trail in the area and tracked the hiker, who is believed to be 32-year-old Travis Decker, to the area of the Ingalls Creek Trailhead on Highway 97.

Decker is accused of kidnapping and murdering his three daughters, Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia, ages 9, 8 and 5, after failing to return them to their mother after a scheduled visitation.

CCSO said if you have been in the Enchantments area within the last week and seen anything suspicious, contact the tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit your tip online here.

If you were a solo hiker in the area recently, CCSO said to contact the tip line immediately so investigators can follow up.

CCSO asks people in the area to lock your doors and vehicles and look out for your neighbor’s property. If you have cameras, including trail cameras, in the area, submit a tip with a location of the camera so law enforcement can check for any signs of Decker.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.

If you see Decker, call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to contact or approach him. Decker should be considered armed and dangerous.

