Maps: Visualizing the anti-ICE protests and government responses

(CNN) — Protests in Los Angeles — which have inspired protests in other major cities across the country — have escalated in response to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and raids from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). More demonstrations are planned nationwide this week and weekend, when the military parade honoring the Army’s 250th birthday is also planned in Washington, DC.

Last weekend, Trump invoked a rarely used law to federalize the National Guard over the objection of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and local officials, which further ignited the response.

CNN is visualizing this developing story in maps. This page will be updated with developments.

The Trump administration also mobilized 700 Marines to the Los Angeles area on Monday. They were still undergoing training as of Wednesday morning, and it is not yet clear when they will be employed onto the streets to help with protests, according to a US Northern Command spokesperson.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is deploying an unknown number of the Texas National Guard across the state in anticipation of escalated protests. Abbott pointed to this coming Saturday’s “No Kings” protests, anti-Trump events and rallies across the United States, including in San Antonio, as another reason for having troops ready.

Here’s where the “No Kings” events are planned across the nation on Saturday. The group has noted that they are not coordinating anything in DC, where the military parade will occur, because “real power isn’t staged in Washington,” according to their site.

The Los Angeles Police Department said late Tuesday it had begun making “mass arrests,” while LA Mayor Karen Bass enacted an evening curfew that could be in effect for a few days. The curfew area only covers about 1 square mile, and impacts fewer than 100,000 of LA’s 4 million residents, according to authorities.

