At least 4 dead, 2 missing after torrential rain floods San Antonio

(CNN) — At least four people are dead, two more are missing and dozens of water rescues have unfolded after the heaviest rain in more than a decade triggered flash flooding in San Antonio, Texas.

The deaths occurred early Thursday morning in northeastern San Antonio, near the city’s Perrin Beitel neighborhood, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Water rescue calls started just after 5:00 a.m. CDT for the area, which is near the northeast loop of Interstate 410, Joe Arrington, the department’s public information officer, told CNN.

Ten people were rescued there, four of whom needed treatment for injuries, according to Arrington. A search is ongoing for the two missing who are thought to have been swept away in the flooding, he said. The fire department has responded to at least 65 water rescues in the city since Wednesday night.

The San Antonio River rose extremely quickly in the vicinity of the deadly flooding Thursday. Water levels went from about 3 feet to just over 25 feet in just two hours beginning at around 5 a.m. CDT—a rate comparable to flooding from tropical systems.

The rain was easing up in the area and flooding was slowly starting to recede by mid-morning, Arrington said, noting there are still some reports of cars stuck in high water, “but no more swift or moving water rescue calls.”

San Antonio received 5.6 inches of rain in just three hours shortly after midnight — nearly 4 inches of that rain fell in a single hour.

The city typically records just over 3 inches of rain in all of June, so more than a month’s worth of rain fell in just 60 minutes. That hour-long deluge represents between a 1-in-50 and 1-in-100 year rainfall event – meaning it only has about a 1 to 2% chance of occurring in any year.

Thursday has already become San Antonio’s second-wettest June day on record and the seventh-wettest single day since 1942, with just over 6 inches of rain since midnight. April 25, 2013, is the only day in recent memory that saw more: nearly 10 inches.

Farther east, in Victoria, Texas, authorities have responded to around 25 calls of motorists stranded by flash flooding, county Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer told CNN.

No injuries have been reported in Victoria. Floodwater is starting to recede on roadways, but river flooding is an ongoing concern Thursday, McBrayer said, urging residents to “stay where you’re at through the duration of this event.”

A world warming due to fossil fuel pollution is tipping the scales toward more heavy rainfall events like this. Hourly rainfall rates have intensified in nearly 90% of large US cities since 1970, a recent study found.

A warmer atmosphere as a result of climate change is capable of soaking up more moisture like a sponge and wringing it out in the form of gushing rainfall, which can easily create dangerous or deadly flooding.

Texas at risk of more flooding

Heavy rain was ongoing in parts of eastern and coastal Texas with nearly 2 million people under flash flood warnings at one point late Thursday morning.

A level 3-of-4 risk of flooding rainfall is in place for parts of eastern Texas, including the cities of Houston, Galveston and Victoria, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest storms until the widespread stormy weather starts to wrap up later in the afternoon, the WPC warned.

