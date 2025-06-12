Cicada flies into car window, causing driver to lose control, crash into pole

By Emily Sanderson

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WLWT) — Cicadas are proving to be more than just a noisy nuisance this season, as one of the pesky insects apparently caused a car crash in the Cincinnati area.

.Louder than a coaster? Viral videos show cicadas causing chaos at Kings Island According to a crash report, a cicada flew into the driver’s window, startling the driver.

The driver attempted to remove the insect when he lost control of his vehicle and veered off the right side of the road and hit a poll.

Blue Ash police posted a photo of the crash aftermath, saying, “We’re all well aware that these pesky cicadas don’t respect personal space, including while driving. It may be a good idea to keep the windows up for the next several weeks. As you can see, a cicada attack can be dangerous.”

Police said no one was injured in the crash and joked “the suspect fled the scene.”

The cicada invasion, which occurs once every 17 years, has already caused chaos across the area, with residents reporting swarms of the insects in backyards, parks and even amusement parks. Experts predict the cicadas will remain active for at least another week, with their presence expected to subside near the end of June.

