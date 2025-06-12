Dog rescue volunteer group saves dog from sewer

By Jacqueline Aguilar

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — An intense rescue with a happy ending. A local dog rescue volunteer team didn’t hesitate to save a little dog from the underground after she was seen in the Valencia-West area.

What started with a photo of a missing dog turned into a full-blown rescue mission inside a drainage culvert by The Lost and Stray Response Squad.

Now, that little dog Suzie is safe and healthy, thanks to the quick action of the volunteer group.

Here’s how the rescue unfolded.

Desirae Trubee, co-founder of The Lost and Stray Response Squad, says Suzie was first spotted alone on May 11.

“She looked really rough at that point, and it was a gentleman asking if we recognized her, and unfortunately, before we were able to get there, she disappeared,” Trubee described.

After a few weeks of trying to locate and rescue Suzie, a volunteer named Dana saw her on the Westside near Wade and Valencia.

“Then on May 31st, I received a call that she was sighted near the dumpsters by that drainage culvert,” said Trubee.

That’s when the small but mighty volunteer team set up in the area to locate and rescue Suzie. Trubee went down to get Suzie herself.

“I wasn’t scared for a few reasons,” said Trubee. “You know, we had just been, we have been trying to catch her for so long that it was more–I saw it more as like a really good opportunity. It’s like, oh, she’s in the perfect spot because now there’s nowhere to go except for the net.”

She said this work wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.

“We would never know where these dogs are without people posting,” said Trubee.

Trubee took Suzie to the groomer last week and the vet on Monday. Suzie was unfortunately bitten by another animal, but Trubee told me her wounds are healing well.

Suzie will visit her potential forever home later this week.

Trubee shared the heartwarming reason behind naming the dog Suzie. Dana, the woman who spotted Suzie, had a sister named Suzie who recently passed away from cancer.

One of Dana’s final conversations with her sister was about locating the dog.

Trubee calls finding the dog “divine intervention” as they located her after Dana’s sister passed away.

