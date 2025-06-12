‘Fortnite’ video game leads to swatting call in Iowa

By KCCI Staff

TAMA, Iowa (KCCI) — Investigators in Tama County are looking into a swatting call made Wednesday morning.

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office says someone called 911 at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday reporting that they had shot their sister and intended to hurt law enforcement. The caller said they were from Tama.

The sheriff’s office and Tama and Toledo Police checked several homes before they say it became clear that this was swatting.

They have not found who made the call, but investigators have determined it was linked to the online video game “Fortnite.”

“While most people play these games responsibly, this is a good reminder for parents to keep an eye on what your kids are doing online, especially in games that involve chatting with strangers,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

