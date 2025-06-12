Georgia woman dies in custody after she was tased and arrested

By Graham Cawthon

RABUN COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — A woman has died while in custody in Georgia. And it came shortly after she was tased and arrested.

According to information released Wednesday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Jacie Louise Harrison, 22, Clayton, died on June 5.

The GBI says Harrison was arrested earlier that same day by the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded following multiple 911 calls about a woman trying to enter homes without permission.

When law enforcement arrived, they found Harrison armed with a stick. She reportedly refused commands to drop the weapon and was tased, which appeared to have little effect.

She was arrested and charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and public drunkenness.

Harrison reportedly continued to be uncooperative and was placed in a holding cell. A short time later, she became unresponsive.

Lifesaving measures were taken and EMS responded, transporting her to a nearby hospital. But she ultimately died.

An autopsy is pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.

