Hantavirus: Recognize the symptoms and limit exposure with prevention recommendations from officials

By Narée Asherian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following recent hantavirus cases, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Nevada Department of Wildlife are urging Nevadans to exercise caution against the disease.

According to The Nevada DHHS, “Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) is a rare but serious respiratory disease caused by exposure to the droppings, urine or saliva of deer mice, which are widespread throughout Nevada.”

Symptoms of hantavirus include:

Fever Fatigue Muscle aches Headaches Chills Gastrointestinal issues

The Nevada DHHS and NDOW recommend being cautious in areas that have been left alone in the winter, such as sheds and garages, as they could contain deer mice nests or droppings.

“We urge people to be aware of any signs of rodent activity and to take precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to hantavirus. Anyone who has been in contact with rodents, nests or droppings and subsequently develops symptoms consistent with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome should see a health care provider immediately.” — Melissa Bullock, State Medical Epidemiologist.

