Kilauea’s 25th episode creates stunning lava display

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV) — The 25th episode of the ongoing Halema’uma’u eruption started on Wednesday morning just before noon at 11:57 a.m.

Kilauea’s 25th episode increased around 12:30 p.m. with lava fountains from the north vent reaching over 500 feet, feeding multiple lava streams.

Episode 25 was preceded by intermittent gas pistoning in the north vent, with associated small spatter fountains and lava flows which began dawn on June 10, according to USGS officials.

Lava fountain heights began to gradually decreasing at 3:45 p.m. At the north vent, sustained fountains heights are currently on the order of 650 feet.

Lava fountains erupting from the north vent reached about 500 feet high at 5 p.m. South vent fountains were as high as about 250 feet.

South vent fountains greatly diminished as of 8:00 p.m. Kilauea’s summit has stopped deflating and the tilt stabilized. Tremor levels significantly reduced as well.

The end of the 25th episode in this ongoing eruption occurred at 8:08 p.m. This latest episode lasted just over eight hours.

