Legal status revoked, flight attendant fraud, life as an amateur golfer: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ CNN exclusive: The Department of Homeland Security told hundreds of thousands of migrants that their permission to live and work in the US had been revoked and that they should leave the country. The termination notice was sent to nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

2️⃣ Tense times: The Los Angeles ICE raids sparked protests that have spread to other cities across the country, and more than 1,800 “No Kings” demonstrations are planned for Saturday. President Donald Trump is determined not to let that ruin his military parade.

3️⃣ Pulse memorial: Families and survivors have waited nine years for a memorial in honor of the 49 victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting. The lack of progress has been a source of frustration, but now the city is moving forward with plans.

4️⃣ ‘Super weird’: An accidental discovery might change how we think about one of the most mysterious structures in our solar system. A planetarium show in New York City revealed something strange within the Oort Cloud.

5️⃣ Dream come true: Golfer Justin Hastings made his major championship debut at the Masters when he was 21. Now he’s competing at the US Open. Hastings explained what it’s like to be an amateur at one of the sport’s greatest events.

🪵 Feeling knotty: A man was seen dumping wooden boards onto the road in front of police vehicles during a high-speed chase in Ohio. His truck later caused a six-vehicle collision — but no life-threatening injuries were reported, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

• US senator forcibly removed from Noem news conference about LA protests

• At least one survivor in Air India crash that killed 290 people

• The FBI raided the wrong house. The Supreme Court says the family is allowed to sue

🩺 That’s how many CDC employees the Department of Health and Human Services is reinstating after they were fired as part of a massive reorganization in April.

🖼️ Reviving a masterpiece: A treasured painting of Hercules and Omphale was damaged during the 2020 explosion in Beirut, and restoring it required more than three years of painstaking work. Now it’s on display in Los Angeles.

💬 No regrets: The single mother of three was “living paycheck to paycheck” in California when she decided to move to Mexico nearly 20 years ago. She says Mazatlán feels like home now.

🎵 Paul McCartney and others paid tribute to Brian Wilson, who died at age 82. Which popular group was Wilson part of?

﻿A. The Doors

B. The Byrds

C. Pink Floyd

D. The Beach Boys

🥪 Hungry? When faced with a craving, there’s hardly a country on the planet that doesn’t turn to some type of bread with something stuffed inside it. To fuel your next transatlantic trip, here are 25 of the world’s best sandwiches.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Brian Wilson co-founded The Beach Boys and was the creative force behind the group’s surf sound.

