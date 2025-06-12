Man who survived one of four ever pig kidney transplants, throws first pitch at Fenway Park

By Shaun Chaiyabhat

BOSTON (WCVB) — Tim Andrews, one of four people to ever get a pig kidney transplant, was on an operating table five months ago. But on Wednesday night, he threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park.

“I started this whole thing on a wheelchair,” Andrews said. “There’s no wheelchair now, I’m about to step out onto Fenway Park grass and throw a ball, are you kidding me?”

Something that would be a bucket list item for anybody is a major milestone for Tim Andrews.

Andrews was at Fenway Park, all thanks to doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital, who turned his life around.

When NewsCenter 5 asked if he was more nervous before the surgery or more nervous throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park, Andrews said, “I’m more nervous to throw out the pitch.”

Nearly five months ago, Andrews was on an operating table after two years on dialysis.

Andrews is not only one of four people to ever get a pig kidney transplant, but one of two who have survived.

“Somebody asked me earlier, ‘Did you ever envision this day?’ I had to be honest, no. We really never thought we’d be here this quickly,” Dr. Mike Curtis said, who is the CEO of Egenesis and took part in the operation. “It’s stunning to see how well Mr. Andrews has done.”

His doctors by his side, never thought they would see this day.

“A positive attitude makes a huge difference,” Andrews said.

Taking that positive attitude, to tackle one bucket list at a time.

“Maybe a year from now we’ll have a big party,” Andrews said. “Then I’ll go somewhere, France, Italy.”

When Andrews talks about his family and the things they’ll do together, one can only imagine how he’s feeling.

“Those grandkids and seeing them, I really haven’t seen them since the surgery because you have to worry about infection,” Andrews said.

