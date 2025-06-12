Oakland 7-Eleven robbed three times in one day

By Jose Fabian

OAKLAND (KPIX) — An Oakland 7-Eleven was robbed three times on Tuesday, police said.

Around 8:30 a.m., two people went into the 7-Eleven on the 3500 block of Grand Avenue and told the employee to open the cash register, Oakland Police said. They then took the money and other items before leaving.

Police said they may have had a gun during the robbery.

The other two robberies happened at night. Police said two people entered the store at 9:30 and took money from the cash register.

Around 11:30 p.m., three people went into the store. One of them had a gun, police said. They pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-238-3326.

