Postal workers delivering awareness amid rising number of dog attacks in New York

By Stacey Sager

RONKONKOMA, New York (WABC) — New York ranked in the top five when it comes to dog attacks on mail carriers last year — and one courier is working to deliver awareness.

Heather Gigliotti has been a mail carrier in Suffolk County for 27 years, but lately she’s a bit more spooked by certain situations.

The reality is man’s best friend is not really a mail carrier’s best friend. In fact, cases involving mail carriers getting bitten are on the rise.

Gigliotti herself was bitten in the arm by a golden retriever last February. She was caught off guard when a homeowner opened the door for a delivery.

“And I love animals, I love dogs, and when that happened, it was such a shock to me,” she said.

The U.S. Postal Service said there were more than 6,000 incidents nationwide last year in which dogs attacked mail carriers and 322 of those cases were in New York State, which now ranks 5th in the nation.

Long Island’s many townships also total the highest number of dog incidents in the state, which has prompted a new safety campaign.

And even the friendliest dogs can get spooked.

“They’re protective of their owners and their property, especially if there’s children there,” Gigliotti said.

So if your dog is behind the door, leave it closed when the mail carrier approaches.

Postal workers do carry dog spray, but they don’t want to feel forced to use it.

