Wisconsin 6th grader admits to emailing threat to teachers

By Mariana La Roche

GERMANTOWN, Wisconsin (WISN) — A 12-year-old student at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown has been identified as the source of a threatening email sent to the school.

The investigation began when a threatening email was discovered in the school’s attendance account at 8 a.m. June 2. The message threatened violence against teachers with an AK-47, targeting both the east and west sides of the school.

During the incident, the school was placed on hold status while law enforcement assessed the situation.

The identification came after police executed a search warrant at a Germantown residence on June 6.

Germantown police conducted a forensic analysis of electronic devices seized during the search, which led them to a Google account linked to the sixth-grade student.

The student admitted to sending the threat after becoming upset with a teacher, according to police. A referral for terroristic threats is being submitted to Washington County Juvenile Intake.

According to a release from the Germantown School District, the student’s family has cooperated with law enforcement and school officials throughout the investigation.

Police confirmed the student does not have access to firearms at home.

