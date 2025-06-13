Arnold Schwarzenegger blames both Republicans and Democrats for ICE raids

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — One of the Republican party’s most famous members has some thoughts about what is currently happening in the United States.

At an event for his Netflix show “Fubar” this week, former Republican governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was asked about President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles – against the wishes of current California Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass – in an attempt to quell demonstrations against immigration raids.

“Well, I’m not so much interested in that as I am that the politicians have the responsibility to create immigration reform so we don’t have to have this crap going on in the first place,” Schwarzenegger told Variety.

“This is the result of Democrats and Republicans not being able to come together in this immigration reform,” the actor and former politician said. “That’s what needs to be done so that you don’t have to go and start arresting people in the first place, so we know who is in this country and who is working here, who has the temporary working permit, who has the permanent working permit.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across Los Angeles resulted in protests, which prompted Trump to send 2000 National Guard troops to the area. The government has also been collecting data on undocumented workers in the country, something Schwarzennegger addressed.

“We don’t even know who is in here,” he said. “For decades now, they have been avoiding the subject because it’s an advantage to both parties to not do it. So they’re all political hacks, party hacks, rather than public servants.”

Schwarzenegger wasn’t the only one with some thoughts on current events. His Season 1 “Fubar” costar Gabriel Luna, who is currently appearing on “The Last of Us,” told Variety ICE efforts are being misdirected.

“Those resources could be funneled to some more effective ways of handling this immigration issue that they are saying we have,” he said. “The 15 guys waiting to get a job at 5 a.m. at the Home Depot parking lot are not the ones we need to be worrying about, but that’s who’s getting scooped up.”

Schwarzenegger served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

