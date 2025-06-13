Coldplay Concert Fan guide: Tips, rules, do’s and don’ts

Before you head out to the Coldplay Concert, ABC-7 has important tips that follows UTEP's fan guide.

Permitted and prohibited items

Since it will be hot, the stadium will provide water stations so you’re allowed to bring reusable plastic water bottles — not metal bottles or tumblers.

Strict clear bag policy

Allowed bags:

Clear totes

Clear fanny packs

Clear 1-gallon bag

Clear small clutch

Prohibited bags:

Backpacks

Camera cases

Fanny packs

Purses

Mesh bags

Tinted plastic bags

Other items

Allowed items:

Service animals

Still cameras (with no detachable lens)

Blankets

Baby food (only in plastic containers)

Prohibited item:

Alcohol

Outside food and drinks

Posters

Strollers

Umbrellas

Flags

Pets

If you bring any of those, they’ll be thrown in the trash or you’ll have to take it back to your car.

A full list of the fan guide is available here.