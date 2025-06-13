Skip to Content
Coldplay Concert Fan guide: Tips, rules, do’s and don’ts

today at 5:25 AM
Before you head out to the Coldplay Concert, ABC-7 has important tips that follows UTEP's fan guide.

Permitted and prohibited items

Since it will be hot, the stadium will provide water stations so you’re allowed to bring reusable plastic water bottles — not metal bottles or tumblers.

Strict clear bag policy

Allowed bags:

  • Clear totes
  • Clear fanny packs
  • Clear 1-gallon bag
  • Clear small clutch

Prohibited bags:

  • Backpacks
  • Camera cases
  • Fanny packs
  • Purses
  • Mesh bags
  • Tinted plastic bags

Other items

Allowed items:

  • Service animals
  • Still cameras (with no detachable lens)
  • Blankets
  • Baby food (only in plastic containers)

Prohibited item:

  • Alcohol
  • Outside food and drinks
  • Posters
  • Strollers
  • Umbrellas
  • Flags
  • Pets

If you bring any of those, they’ll be thrown in the trash or you’ll have to take it back to your car.

A full list of the fan guide is available here.

