Millions of protesters are expected at ‘No Kings’ rallies nationwide as President Trump’s military parade takes place on his 79th birthday



CNN

By Lauren Mascarenhas, Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — As a military parade rolls through Washington, DC, on Saturday – President Donald Trump’s birthday – millions of Americans are expected to protest in what organizers predict will be the strongest display of opposition to Trump’s administration since he took office in January.

More than 2,000 protests across all 50 states are planned through the No Kings movement, which organizers say seeks to reject “authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy.”

The mobilization is a direct response to Trump’s military parade in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the US Army – which coincides with his 79th birthday.

In recent days, all eyes have been on Los Angeles, where Trump has deployed the National Guard and Marines, in response to massive protests decrying immigration sweeps – an extraordinary move protest organizers say has only served to mobilize participants to speak out against authoritarianism.

Demonstrators have since been protesting controversial raids and deportations in cities across the nation, including New York, Seattle, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas and Washington, DC, while the administration has doubled down on its display of military force against its own citizens.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has suggested the order used to federalize the National Guard to Los Angeles could make way for a similar response to protests in other states. And Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed the state’s National Guard this week ahead of planned protests, including a No Kings event in San Antonio on Saturday.

In Missouri, Gov. Mike Kehoe activated his state’s National Guard on Thursday “as a precautionary measure in reaction to recent instances of civil unrest across the country.”

“We respect, and will defend, the right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or lawlessness in our state,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

Following the Hands Off! and 50501 protests this spring, Saturday’s demonstrations won’t be the first nationwide rejection of Trump’s policies. But organizers expect them to be the largest.

“Even conservative estimates say that 3.5 million people turned out for the Hands Off mobilization in April. That’s already 1% of the population of the US,” Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, the organization backing the No Kings movement, told CNN in a statement. “No Kings is on track to exceed that by millions more. This is historic.”

Diverting attention

Officials have estimated Saturday’s parade, which will flaunt 7 million pounds of machines and weaponry through the nation’s capital on the president’s birthday, could cost up to $45 million. Protest organizers are keeping the planned rallies out of Washington, DC, hoping to pull focus away from the spectacle.

Instead, a flagship rally will be held in Philadelphia – with 60,000 to 80,000 protesters expected to attend Saturday, CNN affiliate KYW said. The Philadelphia Police Department said it is ready for crowds at LOVE Park, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Arch Street.

In New York City, authorities say they’re prepared for major demonstrations. “New York City is also the greatest democracy of the globe and part of our great democracy is the ability to peacefully protest,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a Friday news conference.

“We expect large numbers of New Yorkers to be out in our streets, and the 34,000 members of the New York City Police Department, led by our team, will be protecting everyone,” he said. “We want to keep all New Yorkers safe, whether protesting or going about your everyday life.”

He added he had assured the federal government, “We got this” in regard to possible National Guard deployment to the city.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, whose city has become the nexus of intense law enforcement amid ongoing anti-ICE protests, called on protesters to demonstrate peacefully on Saturday, cautioning them not to create “pretext to roll out troops.” No date has been set to end the curfew in place in a small pocket of the city that has seen unrest, Bass said.

Across the country, No Kings events will take place in all 50 states – including some with dozens of local events planned. More than 200 protest events are expected in California. And organizers expect especially big turnouts in Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte and Chicago, according to the No Kings website.

Other groups are planning additional protests across the US, meaning the turnout against the Trump administration could be even larger than projected.

On Wednesday evening, No Kings organizers spoke to more than 4,000 people on a Zoom call – many of them local hosts for Saturday’s protests – preparing them for the intense weekend ahead.

“If you show up on site, and you feel completely overwhelmed by the numbers – first of all, congratulations,” one organizer said.

The leaders gave advice for the hosts and those serving as “marshals,” people designated to help address safety concerns and keep the peace on Saturday.

Attendees emphasized safety and non-violence while role-playing scenarios with hypothetical characters – for example, a participant frustrated that not enough action is being taken to get the group’s message out and a right-wing protester there to harass attendees.

Among their tips for Saturday: deescalate, empathize, listen, never touch a police officer.

Sheriff: ‘We will kill you’ if protests get out of hand

With political tensions rising after controversial ICE raids and the deployment of National Guard members to demonstration sites, many cities are already seeing protest activity ahead of Saturday.

Meanwhile, local and state authorities have been doing their own prep work, with officials warning violence by protesters this weekend will not be tolerated.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who characterized the expected protesters as “radical anti-American groups,” warned those who attack law enforcement or destroy property will be prosecuted.

In Florida, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said peaceful protests are part of democracy, and people are invited to express their opinions. But he said anyone who breaks the law will face consequences.

“If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains because we will kill you,” Ivey said, according to CNN affiliate WESH.

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said drivers who are threatened won’t be held responsible if they hit protesters, CNN affiliate WJXT reported.

“If you’re driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety,” DeSantis told podcaster Dave Rubin, according to WJXT. “So, if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you.”

In Chicago, Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson has said his city will protect people’s right to assemble while ensuring residents’ day-to-day lives aren’t disrupted.

Protest organizers say they have been in touch with local officials ahead of Saturday’s events, in an effort to make sure the gatherings run safely and smoothly. The aim, they emphasize, is not violence, but rather to send a clear message to the president on his birthday: “In America, we don’t do kings.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Dianne Gallagher, Tina Burnside, Zoe Sottile, and Dalia Faheid contributed to this report.