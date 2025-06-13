Police issue arrest warrant for ex-NFL star Antonio Brown on charges of attempted murder

By Olivia DiVenti, Aaron Page

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Miami-Dade County officials have issued an arrest warrant for ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on an attempted murder charge.

The warrant stems from an incident in May, where the 36-year-old was detained after an altercation outside a celebrity boxing event led to gunfire.

Officers responded to the area after receiving an alert from the gunshot-detection system, ShotSpotter, at around midnight on May 16.

An off-duty officer working security at the event said he left the venue after being warned of the sound of gunfire. He then observed Brown involved in a physical confrontation with another man.

Witnesses in the parking lot told responding officers that Brown was the shooter.

Although Brown had no weapons on his person when officials patted him down, investigators found two spent shell casings and an empty gun holster.

Brown was released later that night, taking to social media to say he had been jumped and had his jewelry stolen.

According to the warrant, Miami-Dade Police obtained video footage showcasing the moments of the altercation, where Brown was allegedly seen on camera punching another man. The footage later shows Brown taking a security officer’s firearm and running towards the man he had punched.

Two gunshots were heard over cellphone video as Brown approached the victim, further corroborating the initial investigation.

This marks the latest in a string of legal issues involving the ex-star, who has faced a series of domestic incidents in the past.

He is expected to appear at Turner Guilford Correctional Center.

