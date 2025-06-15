2 detainees who escaped from Newark immigration detention center have been recaptured

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — Two of the four detainees who escaped from a Newark, New Jersey, immigration detention center have been recaptured, according to the FBI.

The four men escaped from Delaney Hall, a privately-owned detention facility with 1,000 beds, on Thursday. They broke out by “kicking through an interior wall,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a post on X.

The FBI confirmed to CNN that Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez and Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada were taken back into custody.

FBI Newark posted a wanted poster Sunday for the other two detainees, Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes and Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon. The agency is offering a $10,000 award for information leading to the arrest of either man.

All four escapees had been arrested on criminal charges, according to a previous news release from DHS and the FBI. Bautista-Reyes, a Honduran national, was arrested for aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury, terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes in May, according to the release.

Pineda-Mogollon, a Colombian national, was arrested in April for petit larceny and arrested last month for residential burglary, conspiracy residential burglary, and possession of burglary tools, according to the release.

It’s unclear if any of the escapees have legal representation. All four also face federal charges of escape from the custody of an institution or officer, according to the FBI Newark’s poster.

Delaney Hall has been the center of repeated protests since it opened in May. Both a sitting congresswoman – Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver – and Baraka were arrested during protests there. Charges against Baraka were dropped, while McIver was indicted on charges of forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers; the congresswoman says the charges are baseless.

Thursday’s escape happened after “chronic food shortages, undrinkable water, crumbling mesh walls, and inadequate staffing” caused “chaos,” according to Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice. She previously told CNN that unrest began after the detainees had been fed insufficient lunch after going more than 20 hours without food.

DHS has said “there has been no widespread unrest” at the facility.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for more information.

This story has been updated with additional details.

