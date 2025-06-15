Protestors across WNC rally against Trump policies during ‘No Kings’ demonstrations

By Ruby Annas

NORTH CAROLINA (WLOS) — Hundreds of cities are participating in No Kings protests and other organized demonstrations against President Donald Trump and his policies before the military parade.

The parade celebrates the Army’s 250th anniversary. The event also coincides with Trump’s birthday and Flag Day.

Organizers said the No Kings protests reject the militarization of the country, Trump’s policies and actions and “billionaire first politics.”

Some protests in WNC on Saturday, June 14:

Hendersonville protest

A No Kings protest in Hendersonville at the Historic Courthouse happened where many moments were shared with News 13.

Asheville protests

There was another No Kings protest in Asheville at the Martin Luther King Junior Park.

Good Trouble WNC hosted another organized event in Asheville called No Clowns, No Kings! at the Pack Park Amphitheater.

Brevard protest

The Reclaim Our Flag Celebration in Brevard also occurred at the Unitarian Universalist Church Parking lot and Playground located at 24 Varsity Street.

News 13’s Ed Diorio spoke with some protestors and organizers at the event. Here’s what one of them had to say:

“It’s a percentage we have not seen before and it means we have all come together to exercise our rights to tell our government that they need to, and our representatives, that they need to stand up and grow a spine,” protestor, Cappi Wilborn said.

Wilborn said she called Senator Thom Tillis’ office five times in the past week, urging him to stand up against President Donald Trump.

