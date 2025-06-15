UK to get first female spy chief

By Nick Paton Walsh, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, will be led by a woman for the first time in its history, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced.

Blaise Metreweli will take up the position of Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service in the fall. She is currently head of the service’s technology and innovation teams, a position immortalized as “Q” in the James Bond movies.

It was revealed in 2017 that “Q” was a woman – but Metreweli was not named at the time.

Metreweli, a graduate of Oxford University, has previously held senior positions in both the domestic and foreign intelligence services.

Starmer described the appointment as “historic.”

“I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our county and keep our people safe,” he said in a statement.

Metreweli said she was “proud and honored” to be appointed to the role.

