$2M for bed bug bites? Jury says yes in California case

By Sowjanya Pedada

June 13, 2025 (LAPost.com) — Two hotel guests have been awarded $2 million by a Ventura County jury after suffering extensive bed bug bites during their stay at a local inn, marking what legal experts describe as one of the largest verdicts of its kind.

Alvaro Gutierrez and Ramiro Sanchez filed suit against The Shores Inn following their overnight stay in February 2020, claiming they endured severe physical and emotional trauma from a bed bug infestation that hotel management allegedly knew about but failed to address.

The May 23 verdict awarded Gutierrez $400,000 and Sanchez $600,000 in compensatory damages, with an additional $500,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff.

Court documents show the men checked into the coastal hotel at 1059 South Seaward Ave. on Feb. 7, 2020. After discovering the pest problem in their initial room, hotel staff relocated them to a different accommodation, but the infestation persisted.

This bed bug lawsuit, filed in December 2021 by attorney Brian J. Virag, alleged the insects caused painful bites, severe skin rash, allergic reaction, scarring, and personal injuries over the entirety of their bodies.

He argued that hotel management should have been aware of the problem based on previous guest complaints posted on review websites.

The legal complaint detailed how the parasites “latched onto the plaintiffs while they slept, sucked their blood until they were gorged, and resisted eradication.” Both men required medical attention following their stay.

Legally, hotel guests have the right to a safe and habitable environment during their stay. If a hotel is found to be negligent, such as knowingly ignoring prior bed bug complaints, affected guests can sue for damages, including medical costs, emotional distress, lost wages, and punitive awards. While laws vary by state, courts often rely on documented evidence of prior infestations, inadequate responses, or guest injuries when determining liability.

The hotel’s defense team, led by appellate attorney Wendy Lascher, has signaled plans to challenge the outcome, citing potential juror misconduct. Court records indicate that after the trial concluded, officials discovered a notebook containing comments suggesting some jurors may have visited the hotel property during proceedings and made prejudicial remarks about the establishment’s appearance.

“There’s unusual factors that go beyond the initial facts of the case,” Lascher told reporters.

The award represents a significant escalation in bed bug litigation, surpassing previous settlements, including a $100,000 payment by Disneyland Resort in 2022 and a $375,000 judgment involving a Hollywood Hills property in 2023.

The Shores Inn, situated near Highway 101 and Ventura’s waterfront area, did not respond to requests for comment about the verdict or potential appeal.

