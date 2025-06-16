7-year-old girl dies after being pulled from backyard pool in Florida, deputies say

By Allison Petro

Click here for updates on this story

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A 7-year-old girl died after she was pulled from a backyard pool Saturday in Deltona, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the home in the 2200 block of Harding Circle around 9:30 p.m.

The adoptive mother said she told the girl to get out of the pool when her lips began turning blue, as this had previously indicated that a seizure might happen.

Deputies said the mother told the child to sit on an outdoor couch while she attended to another child.

Minutes later, she told detectives the child was found at the bottom of the pool.

The child had several medical conditions, according to the VSO.

CPR was performed until deputies and firefighters arrived and took over. However, the VSO said the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.