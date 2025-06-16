Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Ducklings in distress, Colorado Springs firefighters to the rescue

By
Published 2:24 PM

By Abby Smith

Click here for updates on this story

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Colorado Springs Fire Engine 23 rescued baby ducklings on Friday, June 13, who were found wandering around a busy parking lot.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, a concerned community member called them for help after noticing a mama duck and her babies walking around a public parking lot.

The crew says they let the mom watch as they placed the baby ducks in a box, which they used to lead the mama duck to a safer place outside of harm’s way.

CSFD says they are here to help all community members, big or small.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content