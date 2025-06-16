Interactive mural in Downtown Fresno highlights stories of undocumented immigrants

By Vince Ybarra

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A new interactive mural in Downtown Fresno is giving voice to undocumented immigrants through art and technology.

The installation, created by Lizbeth DeLaCruz Santana, features the faces of undocumented individuals, paired with a QR code that links to personal stories.

“In a way, the wall is speaking to you, it’s a living archive,” said DeLaCruz Santana.

The project, which began at a Mexican deli in New York City, has now made its way to DeLaCruz Santana’s hometown.

“The idea of installing it in Fresno it’s not only catered to me, being raised in the city, in Fresno, but also honoring the stories of people that I grew up with, people that I’ve known throughout my life,” said DeLaCruz Santana.

DeLaCruz says she chose people after extensive research. She explains, each one represents the struggle undocumented immigrants face as they strive for the American dream, including those who arrive in the country as children.

“From just an artist standpoint on what that mural communicates, I think it’s trying to communicate a lot of very impressive messages,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig respects the perspectives displayed by the mural.

But at a time when controversial immigration enforcement efforts are making national headlines, he says the root of the issue is a need for immigration reform.

“It’s tragic that there are many young people, Dreamers, who are here, who came here as children, maybe two or three years old, and now they’re getting wrapped up in this messy process,” he said. “ICE agents are just doing their job.”

DeLaCruz Santana plans to continue working on the mural in Fresno, filling all of the open space.

