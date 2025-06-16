One of the doctors accused of providing ketamine to Matthew Perry agrees to plead guilty, filing shows

By Taylor Romine, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — One of the doctors accused of providing ketamine to actor Matthew Perry, who died from an overdose in October 2023, has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, a plea agreement filed Monday shows.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, of Santa Monica, California, is one of five people who were charged in relation to Perry’s death. Prosecutors say an underground network of drug sellers and suppliers were responsible for distributing the ketamine that killed Perry, who starred in the TV show “Friends.”

Plasencia would be the fourth defendant to plead guilty in the case. His trial, where he would be tried alongside alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, was expected to take place in August of this year.

He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years and is expected to enter his plea in the coming weeks, the US Attorney’s office for the Central District of California said.

CNN has reached out to Plasencia’s attorneys for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

