Pennsylvania Wendy’s manager accused of sending explicit photos to underage employee

BETHEL PARK, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A Wendy’s manager who worked at the franchise’s Bethel Park location is facing charges after police say he admitted to soliciting and distributing explicit photos and videos to a teenage employee.

According to a criminal complaint obtained Saturday, Bethel Park police received a ChildLine referral near the end of May alleging that a restaurant supervisor contacted their teenage employee over text message and Snapchat, intending to solicit, send, and receive inappropriate photos and images.

At the beginning of the investigation, the complaint stated, the teenager’s parents were contacted and notified about the situation. Upon talks, the parents and the teen involved in the ChildLine referral agreed to speak with the police.

The victim told police that on May 15, she had begun exchanging text messages with an unknown recipient who had contacted her. The victim told police she assumed it was a male classmate she attended school with.

The complaint said the conversation continued with the messenger asking for explicit photos and images. The victim told police she had begun to share photos with the messenger, still assuming that it was a classmate she knew.

As the conversation continued over three days, the victim told police the messenger later identified themselves as Stephen Katz, who was the victim’s manager at Wendy’s, located along Library Road.

The victim told police she continued to send Katz photos in fear of losing her position.

Officials said it appeared Katz had obtained the victim’s phone number through employee records.

On June 9, the complaint said a judge signed a search warrant to seize Katz’s cell phone. He later arrived at the police station for an interview, where he told police he had sent sexually explicit photos to the teenage employee.

The complaint said Katz faces multiple charges, including sexual abuse of children and unlawful contact with a minor.

