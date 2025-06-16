Pope Leo XIV holds an audience with Al Pacino

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Al Pacino and film producer Andrea Iervolino met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, Iervolino shared on his Instagram page Monday.

Iervolino, who is the producer of the upcoming film “Maserati: The Brothers,” in which Pacino appears, posted photos on his Instagram page showing himself and Pacino meeting with the new Pontiff in Vatican City.

In a statement to Variety, Iervolino said that they are “honored to announce that this morning His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in a private audience at the Holy See a delegation from the film ‘Maserati: The Brothers.’”

“The meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, centered around shared values that lie at the heart of both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of contributing to the common good,” the statement continued. “These values, which Pope Leo XIV has consistently emphasized in his recent messages to the world, resonate deeply with the story of the Maserati brothers: a family whose legacy was built not only on innovation and excellence but on profound mutual respect, solidarity and a shared vision.”

The “Godfather” star is reportedly set to play Vincenzo Vaccaro, a businessman who invested in the Maserati family’s company in its early days. Maserati is an Italy-based luxury car company.

Jessica Alba, Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia and Michele Morrone, among others, round out the cast of the Bobby Moresco-directed film, which is filming in Rome.

Pope Leo XIV made history when he was elected as the first American pope last month following the death of Pope Francis. The 69-year-old from Chicago, a former Cardinal named Robert Prevost became the 267th pope on May 8.

