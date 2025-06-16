Thunder-inspired tattoo shop giving 500 free tattoos if OKC wins NBA Finals

By Addison Kliewer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma City artist is giving away 500 tattoos if the Thunder win the NBA Finals.

Located near the heart of downtown, artist Taylor Freeman opened up Loud City Ink in October. From the shop’s name and its Thunder-themed decor, it is easy to guess who the owner is rooting for in the NBA Finals.

But Freeman is taking his love for the team one step further. The shop is offering 500 free tattoos to customers if the Thunder clinch their first NBA Championship.

“The first round of the playoffs, we did 100. After they won the second round, we gave away 200. Then this last one was 300, so now that we’re in the finals, if we win, we’re going to give away another 500 tattoos,” Freeman said.

For those who don’t make it to the shop as one of the first 500 customers, they can still get a Thunder-inspired tattoo for $50.

“We had a lady. It was her first tattoo. She came in and got it. She’s 79 years old and came and got a Thunder tattoo,” Freeman said.

For those looking to take advantage of the deal, they can get updates on when the free tattoos will be given on Loud City Ink’s website and social media accounts.

The store is located at 831 NW 4th Street.

