UFC fighter says don’t ‘persecute’ opponent after ‘illegal move’ led to controversial no contest ending

(CNN) — Paul Craig has told fans not to “persecute” Rodolfo Bellato after the pair’s UFC fight on Saturday ended in a controversial no contest due to an illegal upkick from Craig.

As the end of the first round of their light-heavyweight fight in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena approached, Craig – while on his back – threw a kick up at Bellato, connecting with the Brazilian’s head and neck area.

Bellato fell to the floor with his arms above his head before the referee stepped in and deemed it an accidental foul from Craig, resulting in a no contest.

Bellato was criticized after the fight for perhaps exaggerating the extent of his injury; former MMA fighter Justin Lesko called it “embarrassing” and questioned whether it was the “worst flop in UFC history or was Rodolfo Bellato really hurt against Paul Craig?”

In response to the criticism he received after the fight, Bellato defended his actions, writing on Instagram: “I saw some things on the internet, saying that I was an actor and so and so forth. When I was on the ground, I didn’t expect to get kicked in the face (illegally).

“It was a strong kick, when I looked at the judge to complain, my whole body started to tingle and my vision disappeared … after that I don’t remember anything.

“Those who have known me a long time know that I would NEVER do that, I have never run away from a fight. I made the weight twice in less than 30 days, two trips in a row. Why would I fake something, after everything I’ve been through and on top of that winning the first round?

“I thank all the real ones for the positive messages.”

Speaking to the media after the fight, Craig admitted that he had used an “illegal move” and defended his 29-year-old opponent’s actions.

“A few people have messaged me regarding (Bellato’s conduct) and are saying that it looked a bit ‘floppish,’ like he was maybe hamming it up,” the 37-year-old said.

“I don’t want to think any fighter is looking for an easy way out in this sport. We’re all fighters, we’re all in the UFC – the pinnacle of our careers – and we’re looking to put on performances. But I can see where people are looking at it and think it looks a bit ‘floppish,’ like he’s maybe taking a dive. I don’t want to think that.”

Craig and Bellato’s fight had been postponed from 14 weeks ago after the Brazilian fell ill on the day of the bout.

Craig was entering Saturday’s event with a lot of pressure on his shoulders, coming in off a three-fight loss streak.

And the controversial ending left the Scot feeling “raw,” especially as he made a step up in weight to face Bellato – the final fight on his UFC contract.

“I was in the neutral corner, I was looking over and I was seeing him kind of flop like he was trying to wrestle the referee and he was dazed,” Craig said. “But when I spoke to him, he seemed pretty compos mentis. He was like: ‘I don’t know what happened.’

“You know what, it’s my fault as much as it is his fault. We shouldn’t be looking to persecute him if he’s taking the knee. It was an illegal move.”

Craig did see the positives in the fight ending in a no contest rather than another loss, but was frustrated about not winning once more.

“I’m now in the best shape I’ve ever been in,” he said. “I was wanting to make a stamp in that division and say: ‘Hey, I’m back.’

“I’ve got to take positives from it. I felt good in there and I was moving well. I was landing my shots and my shot selection was perfect.

“But, in the heat of the moment, I thought he was standing up, so I’ve thrown my axe kick, looking to land a heavy upkick to his face. That was my intention and that’s why it’s gone down as a no contest.”

