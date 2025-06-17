Baseball team wins state championship after teammate finishes brain tumor treatment

By Brandon Truitt

NORTH READING, Massachusetts (WBZ) — We first met Brady Cullen two weeks ago when he rang the bell at Mass General, signaling the end of six-weeks of radiation to treat a brain tumor. The 16-year-old is a rising junior at North Reading High School where he served as a manager for the baseball team this season and a source of inspiration.

During his 30 days of treatment, Cullen never missed school and rarely missed a game or practice. Just days after he finished treatment, he returned to his high school baseball field to throw out the first pitch at their first playoff game.

Cullen would be at each playoff game to come and was with the team in Worcester over the weekend when the baseball team won their first state championship since 2012. The team beat Arlington Catholic 10-3.

The North Reading High School baseball team won the state championship at Polar Park.

“It really was a special moment that I will remember forever,” said Cullen. “I looked out on the field and took it all in and said, ‘you know what, we did it.’ This was the most insane moment of my life. I just think someone better write a movie on it. It’s a tale for all of time.”

Playing with a bigger purpose

Eric Archambault is the head coach for the baseball team and said Cullen has been a source of inspiration for his players all season.

“The kids break out of the huddle every time and it used to be ‘hornets on three.’ Now, it’s ‘Brady on three,’ and having him there is such an uplifting thing,” Coach Arch said. “The kids are playing with a bigger purpose and it’s just awesome to see.”

Cullen said he is gearing up for physical therapy and hitting the gym. All in an effort to get back on the field next season.

“If this [championship] isn’t motivation to get back on the field, I don’t know what is,” Cullen said.

