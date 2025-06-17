Coca-Cola’s Smartwater is bringing back a former friend to its advertisements

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Smartwater is bringing one of the world’s most familiar faces — and former friend — back to its advertisements.

Jennifer Aniston is once again the face of the electrolyte-infused water, rejoining the brand following a five-year hiatus. The Coca-Cola-owned unit has re-signed the actress and entrepreneur to attract attention to the nearly 30-year-old Smartwater, which faces growing competition from newer brands.

Aniston first signed with Smartwater in 2007, shortly after Coca-Cola acquired the company, helping it become the top-selling premium water brand in the United States. Her memorable ads became a mainstay on television and in glossy magazines.

Aniston will once again grip her trusty Smartwater in a global ad campaign launching Tuesday that includes ads on TV, online, billboards and in print.

Since her exit from the brand, competition for premium water has greatly increased as consumers cut back on pricey purchases amid economic uncertainty. Smartwater is hoping the universally beloved star could help refresh the brand.

“The premium water segment’s declining a bit and likely driven by some macroeconomic trends that are going on right now,” said Stacy Jackson, Coca-Cola’s vice president of water and tea for North America.

But consumers are still obsessed with hydration, and Smartwater sales have held steady. It’s the top-selling brand in the category with dollar sales rising 5% last year to $1.4 billion.

‘A real love affair’

Consumers still associated Aniston with Smartwater despite her not being with the brand since 2020 when her contract ended.

An A-lister for decades, she’s remained in the public eye in recent years, notably with the starring role in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” as well as “Friends” streaming on Netflix, which introduced her to a new generation of fans and further bolstered her popularity.

That prompted Coca-Cola to rekindle discussions about a year ago.

“When we called her management company, her manager said, ‘Where have you guys been? What took you so long?’” said Luke Perkins, group director of creative strategy at Coca-Cola, who described the partnership as “a real love affair.”

Aniston’s new two-year deal with Smartwater has her starring in ads that are reminiscent of its past ads. In the first TV commercial, she’s on set and facing demands from a director and takes a brief respite to sip on a bottle of Smartwater.

Aniston “gets that clarity through that drink of water and that moment for herself,” Perkins told CNN. “That’s our resolution: She’s the ace of this and we can all use a little bit of that”

In addition to posing with Smartwater’s flagship product, which accounts for 82% of its sales, Aniston will also promote the brand’s alkaline-infused waters as well its newly launched 12-ounce aluminum cans.

Aniston said in a press release that “in my heart, this partnership never really ended,” adding that the ads are a “fun reminder that the smart choice is sometimes the simplest one, and how those choices can ultimately lead to greater well-being.”

The hype around hydration is driving the growth of packaged water, according to Kelsey Girard, Mintel’s senior food and drink analyst. Four in 10 consumers report being more focused on hydration compared to a year ago.

“Hydration is an attainable health priority when budgets are tighter, yet increased education around the benefits of proper hydration is resonating, too,” Girard said.

Replenishing the brand

Aniston could help Smartwater stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

“Bringing in an asset like a Jennifer Aniston is going to help as we look to increase overall awareness of our brand and ensure we bring in new users to the category and then also ensure that the users that we already have become lifetime loyalists,” Jackson told CNN.

Signing a celebrity is en vogue with Smartwater’s competitors. Icelandic Glacial announced last week it has enlisted dancer Julianne Hough to be its first-ever celebrity spokesperson. Danone’s Evian last year partnered with music producer Pharrell Williams to create custom bottles and a tennis-themed fashion collection with the water brand.

“Premium bottled water is an obvious place for consumers to cut back to manage higher grocery costs,” said Duane Stanford, editor and publisher of Beverage Digest. “Brands will look for ways to prove their value, in part by enticing consumers to act like the celebrities whose lifestyles they admire.”

